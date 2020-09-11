SEBRING — Supervisors for the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District will discuss their 2020-21 fiscal year budget this morning, as well as an interlocal agreement with the Highlands County Board of County Commission for storm debris removal.
Three years ago, almost to the day, Highlands County got hit by Hurricane Irma, which resulted in 1 million cubic yards of debris in the county and a cost of almost $15 million to the county for debris removal and recovery. County-contracted crews picked up and hauled off more than 889,440 cubic yards of vegetation and collected 27,318 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency refunded approximately 85-90% of those funds, county officials said, but FEMA wants an interlocal agreement between the county and other local governing bodies if the county plans on submitting debris collected inside cities and improvement districts for reimbursement. District officials are recommending the Board of Supervisors approve the agreement with the county, according to the resolution on the agenda.
They also have their own budget to approve in a public hearing: An $11.34 million budget with a general fund of $4.13 million, a utility fund of $2.76 million and a golf course fund of $4.54 million.
Of that, $3.2 million is expected to come in from assessments on properties, $2.46 million from charges for water and sewer services and $2.39 million from golf memberships and course fees, with another $893,000 from food and beverage, which includes events at Island View Restaurant at the Golf Course.
Roads and drainage will cost $1.24 million, utility operations will be $1.18 million, golf operations will be $2.14 million, restaurant operations will be $1.39 million and administration will cost $406,800.
The reserve balance for the fiscal year is expected to top $7.87 million.
Supervisors will also discuss amendments to the goals and duties of General Manager Tanya Cannady.
Cannady, according to proposed changes to her job description, will be asked to provide a plan for growth and development efforts for the district.
One added/amended goal will be to provide and maintain utility systems for the health, safety and welfare of the District’s residential and commercial property owners. This will include providing sufficient water and wastewater services to the community based on usage and guiding future development through utility master planning and water conservation.
She also will be asked to provide adequate and convenient open space recreation facilities for all segments of the District’s population.
To do that, she’s being asked to secure funding for expansion or new recreational facilities, with an extended timeline as the funding will need to come from the budget process and grant funding, as available.
A third goal added to her duties includes increasing community awareness, aiding in its beautification, promoting healthy living, retaining common areas and maintaining infrastructure, all to attract future growth and development.
The first part of that, agenda items state, is to develop a plan to sell District-owned property not being used for operations along with aiding in the sale of county-owned lots within the District. The rest is marketing and comprehensive planning, the agenda states.