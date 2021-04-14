SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring supervisors are OK with Dan Stegall staying longer as their general manager.
They put out feelers for a permanent general manager, as he is just the interim manager, filling in since former general manager Tanya Cannady took a job with the county. However, supervisors didn’t get enough or the right kind of applicants to replace him.
Stegall, a former member of the board himself with 47 years of banking experience, said he doesn’t have any problem with that.
“I’m not hung up on any particular date,” Stegall said. “I’m interested in getting done what you want done, and I’m not worried about it.”
He only wants to make sure that the supervisors, if they plan on setting a date to hire a permanent manager, set it far enough ahead of time to give him time to help recruit that replacement.
David Schumacher, legal counsel to the special improvement district, said the current contract is for six months, and the board would have to do an extension if they go beyond that.
Stegall said he plans to help look for a new operations manager. Facilities and Security Director Mike Hurley will likely retire soon.
“In my view, we should recruit for both positions now,” Supervisor Neal Hotelling said. “[We] put out a general notice of looking for a general manager and didn’t find the quality of applicants that we wanted. We need to look for an operations person, as well.”
Ideally, Hotelling said, he would prefer a new general manager to hire the operations manager, but believed Stegall could find the right person to recruit.
Stegall said he just didn’t want to have both he and Hurley leaving at approximately the same time, for continuity of operations at the Sun ‘N Lake town hall. He recommended looking for the operations person now.
Stegall suggested that the board also consider that applicants for general manager might fit as operations managers, perhaps better than as general managers.
Ultimately, supervisors agreed to keep Stegall on and have him focus on bringing in an operations manager to be ready when Hurley leaves. They also said they want to enlist the services of a headhunter.
Schumacher said they wouldn’t need to put that out to public bid unless it costs more than $25,000.
“I would be astounded if it did,” Schumacher said.
Supervisor Mike Gilpin asked Stegall to bring in some prices for headhunters at their next meeting.
Supervisor Raymond Brooks noted that bringing in someone new is “a very difficult situation.” In the past, he said, the district would have general manager candidates come to a “candidates’ night” to introduce themselves to the public, to see if they are the correct fit.
“Dan has been on every committee, formerly on the board of supervisors. He’s a good fit,” Brooks said.
He added that the district could have people with tremendous experience applying for that top job, and also saw the value of a recruiting firm to find the right person.
“You have authority to act like you’re going to be here for the next 50 years,” Gilpin told Stegall.
Stegall and Brooks both started on the board after two other supervisors, Larry White and Curtis McCullough, vacated their seats in 2017 over a decision the board made that year to turn down a contract to host Latinoamerica and Canadian Tour Qualifiers for the Professional Golf Association.
Stegall later vacated his seat prior to the 2020 landowner elections. Reasons were not given at the time. At the Jan. 24, 2020, landowner election, Craig Herrick won Stegall’s vacant seat.
Recently, another vacant seat has been filled by a member of the community due to the untimely death of Joseph Ackroyd “Joe” Branson, who served as a supervisor of Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District the last three-and-a-half years. He died in February at age 74.
Beverly Phillips now holds his seat.