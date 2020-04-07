The 50 states and many hospitals are all bidding against each other, and even against FEMA in the effort to secure needed medical equipment. This uncoordinated and dubious approach is driving up prices and resulting in allocations that are not proportionate to the locations having the greatest need.
In the absence of suitable supply chain coordination by the federal government, the Attorney General in each state should be asked for an enabling legal opinion so that if the need arises (assuming that it hasn't already), that state’s power of eminent domain can be quickly invoked in order to commandeer desperately needed medical equipment, supplies, and equipment-producing factories that are fortunately located within its borders.
This would enable each state to essentially apply a local equivalent to the Defense Appropriations Act without need of federal action.
John Huber
Sebring