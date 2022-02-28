SEBRING — Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund ordered four vehicles for his fleet on Oct. 1, 2021. He’s still waiting.
“We were told that one of the four was en route last week,” Hoglund said Wednesday. “Another was reported to be staged and waiting for a chip, and there hasn’t been any word on the other two.”
Last year, he said, his department ordered six vehicles and delivery took more than nine months.
2021 marked a tough year for the automotive industry, marked by supply chain issues and difficulty with transportation and manufacture, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. CNBC reports that supply chain issues led to historically low inventories. It also had record high pricing and profits amid strong consumer demand for the low supply of trucks and cars.
Jerry Queen, Highlands County Road & Bridge operations supervisor, said people at the county have been told by Dodge Ram and Ford truck dealers that those models are already sold out for 2022.
“We are still waiting on a truck we ordered last year at this time and still haven’t received,” Queen said. “As far as parts, we are seeing more issues with the larger trucks, mainly the Peterbilt dump trucks. We had one truck down for two months waiting on a part that was on national back order.”
Public Safety Director and Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Laney Stearns said he’s had several fire and rescue apparatus missing delivery marks, and hopes deliveries will get completed by the end of the summer, just before the end of the fiscal year.
“However, we have already been told to expect 18 to 24 month deliveries in the future,” Stearns said.
Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, said the agency has had issues getting timely deliveries for a while.
“We have several that were ordered in November and have yet to arrive. We also not too long ago had an order for an F-150 get cancelled on us and we had to re-order,” Dressel said. “There have been periodic issues with getting parts for the shop, but nothing major.”
Just one agency, Lake Placid Police Department, reports things going smoothly with vehicle supplies.
“We have had no problem yet,” Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said.
Hoglund said that, from a repair perspective, sourcing common parts has not been a problem, but getting something like a rebuilt engine, he said, has had a lead time of six to seven months.
Queen said Road and Bridge can buy aftermarket parts for most of the small cars and trucks, making those not much of an issue. Heavy equipment parts, however, have taken longer to get delivered.
“The delay will definitely cause our side to use older vehicles, but as far as delaying any project that’s not an issue,” Queen said. “We have spare equipment that we utilize in these instances.”
Stearns said HCFR would prefer to have everything on time, but has had to adjust. They place orders months earlier than normally to reduce time delays. However, he said, if HCFR can achieve short-term goals, that won’t affect the long-term replacement schedule.