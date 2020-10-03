Right now, the American Red Cross is responding to more than 35 back-to-back massive disasters across the country, including:
• historic wildfires out west
• Hurricane Sally, which drenched parts of Florida and Alabama three weeks ago
• Hurricane Laura, which devastated Louisiana and east Texas in late August
• Tropical Storm Beta, which recently made landfall along the Texas coast
Thousands of Red Cross volunteers and employees are working tirelessly to provide shelter, food, and comfort to hundreds of thousands of people whose lives have been shattered by these nonstop catastrophes. Nearly 30 volunteers from our area have deployed to affected areas.
Our work is just beginning, and we will be providing support through the months ahead.
Rest assured, your local Red Cross stands ready to respond to any disaster in South Florida. We are also offering free virtual preparedness classes for adults and children, in English and Spanish. We encourage everyone to be “Red Cross Ready.” Class schedule: redcross.org/southflorida
How can you help?
• Join our volunteer workforce: redcross.org/volunteer
• Make a donation online: redcross.org/donate or call 800-RED-CROSS
• Text the word HURRICANES to 90999 to make a $10 donation
Our work to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies is only possible because of generous donors like you. Thank you!
Jennifer Trammell
Board Chair, Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter
American Red Cross