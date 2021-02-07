SEBRING — After four meetings and a declared impasse by the Highlands County Educational Support Personnel Association [HCESPA], an agreement was finally reached late Friday with the Highlands County School District.
For the 2020-2021 year, union negotiator Jim Demchak said the support employees will receive the the salary increase retro to June 2020. Every place on the salary schedule will receive a 1% increase, with the exception of step 16, which is already 17% higher than step 15. Step 18 will be added at 2% more than step 17. Pay grade 6 will be eliminated and those employees will be moved to pay grade 7, which will increase to a starting pay of $10/hour.
Furthermore, all eligible employees will move forward one full step.
Demchack said the district then offered a similar salary increase for the 2021-22 year, which will begin June 1, 2021: Add 1% to every place on the salary schedule except step 16, which is already 16% higher than step 15; add pay step 19, which is 2% more than 18, and move all employees one full step, if eligible.
As a result, he said, most employees, except new hires this year, will receive a 6+% increase over the next two years. This is equivalent to three regular steps of 2% each.
“We know, we understand, and we held out for the missing years. The board would not move, however the 1% plus 1% actually equals one missing step increase except for those of you that are still short of reaching 16,” Demchack said.
He said those who were frozen from moving a step had received some money in some, not all, of those years.
“We wish we could say someday we will get you whole. We just can’t say it yet,” he told the support employees.
In the future, Demchak said, the new minimum wage law will have to be dealt with as well as the impact it will have on the School Board budget. Last year, Florida voters approved the state’s minimum wage climb to $15 an hour by 2026.
Support employees were described last week by Demchak as the forgotten heroes last spring: Putting their lives and their families on the line to make sure the students and the community were supported and served, he said, adding it is time to recognize their heroic efforts and reward them for what they have done and continue to do for the students and community.
Demchak said the School Board has made the support staff a “priority for next year with this offer and settlement.”
The bargaining unit unanimously agreed to the negotiated offer. Support employees will now vote electronically this week on the actual contract changes, including language. A copy of the changes and notice of ratification vote will also be delivered to each worksite this week.
Prior to the agreement, Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the two groups had worked through four extensive sessions for hours hours on the language and salary proposals.