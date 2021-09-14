Support for vaccine mandate
I am 82 years old and am a lifelong Republican. I oppose most of the recent rhetoric and proposals coming from the Democratic party as too costly, leading to inflation and adding to an already obscene national debt. However, I am cheering President Biden’s recent move to mandate COVID vaccine injections for vast numbers of people.
We almost had the virus licked. Then the COVID variant struck and, being more contagious, spread rapidly, mainly through unvaccinated people, bringing us back to epidemic proportions.
The response from the other side of the aisle shows some Republicans objecting to the mandate claiming it violates human rights. Mandates for vaccinations are not new. When I began school in 1946 a smallpox vaccination was required in order to attend school; I still have the scar. Vaccinations were also required for several other diseases such as whooping cough.
I find it unbelievable that people are fighting against a vaccination that has proven effective, and are choosing to risk getting a life-threatening disease as opposed to a shot in the arm.
Alan Andrews
Lake Placid