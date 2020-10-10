I had tears in my heart when I heard a story on Fox News about a man in the Napa Valley who had put his whole heart and soul into building a winery. Now it is mostly destroyed. He had just come back from the coronavirus.
At this time of year many people think of wine. Won’t you support one of these wineries in the Napa Valley. They are listed on the internet. Because of health and economic means I have to be careful with alcohol but some of you don’t have these problems. This is the only way I can help. We were put on this Earth to help each other.
Mary Ann Triesko Sotero
Lake Placid