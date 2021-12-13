SEBRING — Like most employees, Joseph Colin Ogburn takes lunch to work three days per week, but often likes to go out to eat when on deliveries.
He’s a hard worker, say Bobby and Elizabeth Lee of Bobby Lee Aluminum in Avon Park. He helps carry and sort materials, breaks down some items for fabrication and does a good job keeping the workshop on Central Avenue tidy.
That’s important, Bobby Lee said, because a tidy workshop impresses customers, including one recent client who chose their shop over others because they had a clean-running operation.
“He’s the perfect aide,” said Elizabeth Lee, “lifting and toting and taking things apart.”
Monday had him cleaning up the company’s barbecue grill from the Thanksgiving cookout last weekend, as well as whatever else needed to be done. Wednesday found him helping with a job to break down a screen room for refurbishment.
The only thing Colin — as he prefers to be called — doesn’t do is work the cutting machinery, Bobby Lee said. Colin has only been with them two months, a referral from Ridge Area Arc through a United Way partner program known as Supported Employment.
Colin’s mother, Kelly Ogburn, said he has autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), both of which make fitting into a workplace difficult. Since high school, she said, it’s been a struggle to get him placed, until he got referred to Supported Employment and assigned a job coach.
Colin came to Supported Employment in August and had a job at Bobby Lee Aluminum in 30 days.
“He’s thankful he’s found something that makes him part of society,” Kelly Ogburn said.
The program pairs each potential employee, a “customer,” with a job coach, who meets with them at work, two or three times a week to see how things are going.
Job coaches Mike Martino, Jesse Durrance and Maddie Russell provide what Ridge Area Arc Executive Director Kathleen Border calls “one piece of the puzzle” to help adults with developmental disabilities, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic has made the job market that much more complicated.
“We are seeing in the community the huge disparity between employers needing good employees and people with disabilities desperate for jobs,” Border said.
The Supported Employment program, she said, is a partnership with two state agencies, Vocational Rehabilitation through the Department of Education and the Agency for Persons with Disabilities under the Governor’s Office. Partially funded by the United Way of Central Florida, it’s not just for those with disabilities, Border said, but for those struggling to identify skills they have or need for competitive employment, especially after a life change.
Martino said they have seen just about any disability imaginable and helped them get jobs. It’s a challenge, he said, for managers who see a lot of turnover, with the associated training costs. They are pleasantly surprised, Martino said, not only to get a responsible and dedicated person but one interested and excited to be there, like one employee recently placed at Taco Bell.
“He loves his job. Some people travel long distances just to see him,” Martino said.
Ridge Area Arc, a private nonprofit organization, started in 1957 with the idea of doing better by the disabled. Franklin and Mary Ellen Ward wanted to provide training for their Downs syndrome child who would be institutionalized otherwise. Ogburn said that mission continues today with what they’ve done for her son.
Ogburn said she tried to get Colin placed through other programs, but they weren’t successful.
Russel said the face-to-face meeting helps coaches learn how comfortable their customers are with people and repeat interviews helps develop a full perspective of their skills and passions. One customer, she said, dreamed of working at GameStop, and works there now, happy enough to provide his own transportation.
“He downloaded the Uber app to ‘Uber it’ to work,” Russel said.
Once someone hits 150 days, Martino said, they’ll likely stay and do well at the job. The coach no longer has to visit and can focus on newer hires, and both the employee and employer will go long-term.