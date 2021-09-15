Supporting local heritage
Since the late 1980’s I have been working in various venues across Florida, from Escambia County to Miami-Dade, Collier County, Volusia, Highlands County, and many more. I have witnessed major development that has brought economic benefits to many. Yet in the zeal to build there has been great damage to Florida’s historic and cultural assets. Mr. Lee and his group of citizen volunteers have proposed a plan to improve the lakefront while advancing economic progress and saving a wonderful cultural asset from extinction.
As residents of Highlands County we should applaud and support Bobby Lee’s group for their selfless contribution to the community. A citizen-based plan for changes at the lakefront created by people who know and love the area should be supported by anyone who is for prudent local control and against cultural destruction. Surely the organic preservation of historic structures, gardens, and local ambiance is preferable to central planning schemes.
D.S. Reif
Avon Park