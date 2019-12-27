TALLAHASSEE — With Gov. Ron DeSantis preparing to make his second round of appointments to the Florida Supreme Court, 31 candidates submitted applications before a Christmas Eve deadline.
The candidates, primarily appellate and circuit judges from across the state, are seeking to replace former justices Robert Luck and Barbara Lagoa, who were appointed by President Donald Trump to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission will review the applications, interview candidates and submit the names of finalists to DeSantis, who will select the replacements for Luck and Lagoa.
Shortly after taking office in January, DeSantis appointed three justices — — Luck, Lagoa and Carlos Muniz — — to replace longtime justices Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince, who retired because of a mandatory retirement age. In doing so, the Republican governor made the Supreme Court more conservative.
With Luck and Lagoa quickly moving to the Atlanta-based federal appeals court, DeSantis will get two more opportunities to continue reshaping the court. Because of the current makeup of the court, one of DeSantis’ selections will have to be a resident of the state’s 3rd Appellate District, which is made up of Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.