Supreme Court Elections

Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022.

 J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/AP FILE PHOTO

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency.

The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts said to be heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court because the GOP map violated the state constitution.

