SEBRING — President and CEO of AdventHealth Sebring, Lake Placid and Wauchula Randy Surber will be retiring as of today. However, he still be in a supporting role for the new CEO Jason Dunkel until October.
Surber has been CEO of the three locations for nearly five years and has been with AdventHealth over two decades.
Surber plans to move into a consulting position for the remainder of 2022 and said he will see what happens after that. One thing is for sure, Surber won’t be going far, he said.
He and his wife Jo plan on staying at their home in Avon Park they love. The couple have gotten into mini farming.
“We have a couple of miniature donkeys and five miniature cows, and lots of other hobbies and things that we’re enjoying,” Surber said. “We look forward to spending time with the animals and maybe raising a few more, as well.”
Surber said he grew up in the mountains of Virginia on a small farm and it has taken him some time to convince his wife they need farm animals. Although it may have taken some convincing, his wife thinks they are now the greatest pets.
They have no need for an alarm clock as Surber said the donkey start to ‘hee-haw’ at 6:30 a.m. for their carrots. They may be spoiled. Surber looks forward to having a vegetable garden also.
“I think I’ve been blessed in life, I really have, and have had some really incredible experiences, particularly with AdventHealth,” Suber said. “I’ve been with AdventHealth 26 years. It’s really been a good journey. We’ve traveled a lot. We’ve moved 12 different times, for jobs, mostly for AdventHealth.”
If another opportunity were to entice him. Surber said he would not want to have a job that requires the same “level of intensity.”
“Like everything else, healthcare is evolving very quickly, and it’s an all consuming job,” Surber said. “I think I’m at a point in life that I no longer feel that I need to be doing that. I think it’s time to pass the baton.”
Surber said he always wanted to be in a leadership position but didn’t dream of being the CEO of AdventHealth. He felt he might enter geriatric medicine in some capacity. That desire stemmed from his roots in a small town and watching folks and how their health, good or bad effected them.
“I think it’s been a lifelong goal to make sure that people have the best life they can live and so you surround yourself with people that really have the same passion, who want to make a difference,” Surber said.
Adding to an already “intense job” COVID-19 did not help. Surber said there isn’t one thing he is most proud of but a series of them. One of the many include the hospital’s local response to the COVID pandemic.
“ I think one of the one of the things that I’m really proud of is that is that when the COVID outbreak happened almost two-and-a-half years ago, that the county called me and said, ‘Can Advent help help us?’ The answer was ‘of course, we can,’” he said. “Despite the challenge that came with that, we mobilized the troops, if you will.”
Surber said over the two years, they tested over 110,00 people in Highlands and Hardee Counties and helped Highlands County give over 80,000 vaccinations.
“We didn’t do it all. But we certainly were on the front lines with the County Health Department,” he said.
While COVID was hard on all the staff, nurses and doctors at the hospital, Surber said they were glad to be there for their patients. He holds the entire healthcare team in high regard for their commitment to their patients.
There are many achievements Surber is proud of that took place under his tenure. Most recently is the partnership with South Florida State College and the AdventHealth Sebring Center for Nursing Excellence. The Heart & Vascular Center expansion “was a big deal for us,” as was the surgical robotics program. Last year the center earned four national major accreditations from the American Academy of Cardiology. Surber is a huge race fan and racecar driver and has enjoyed the relationship with Sebring International Raceway as well.
“Two years ago, we started a family medicine residency of 24 residents over a three-year period. And now we’re in our second year of practice residency. We have 16 residents here from all over the world,” Surber said.
Surber explained he would like to see the hospital expand under Dunkel.
“Certainly we cannot remain static,” he said. “ I think the reality of the need for additional facilities is a key element that I think will be something that will be first and foremost, the next phase for us. We hope to add many more beds, hospital beds here and more operating rooms.”
From his firs day at AdventHealth Sebring, hunkering down from Hurricane Irma through a pandemic to his last bittersweet day, Surber has said his time at AdventHealth has been a “wonderful journey.”
“You never do this job alone,” Surber said.
He also said it is the people around him that make the difference.
“There’s a long list of people and people in the executive team, people that are in leadership, medical staff members that their medical staff is one of the best medical staffs I’ve ever, ever worked with. They’re just incredible. doctors, physicians, dedicated people that work really hard, and really care about the community and care about their patients.”
You cannot teach that in schools, Surber said.
“It’s got to be part of your calling into healthcare to really, truly care and try to do what’s best for the patients,” he said.