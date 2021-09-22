LAKE PLACID — Sail On plays the music of The Beach Boys. Performing all of the classic hits, plus some treasures from the brilliant extended catalog, Sail On faithfully recreates the soundtrack to an Endless Summer completely live and in rich detail without the aid of backing tracks or any other artificial musical supplementation. Sail On will be bringing their faithful recreation of The Beach Boys to the Genesis Center on Oct. 14.
The timeless songs of surfing, cruising, dancing and dreaming are brought to life for all ages and anybody that wants to have “Fun, Fun, Fun.” Sing, clap and move along to the irresistible beats and unforgettable tunes, or sit back and drift along on the sunny harmonies. There’s something for every music lover in the transcendent catalog of The Beach Boys and Sail On keeps the “Good Vibrations” going for everyone that wants to join in.
Based in Nashville, Tennessee, the members of Sail On have among them a long and varied list of composing, arranging, producing, engineering and performing credits featured in media and venues both domestic and international. The band performs extensively across the U.S.A. at over 80 concerts a year. Bound by a shared love and admiration for the genius and enduring quality of The Beach Boys, Sail On continues to enjoy the unique challenge and privilege of bringing one of pop music’s greatest legacies to audiences everywhere.
Some of the songs they will be performing live are “Catch A Wave,” “Shut Down,” “In My Room,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “God Only Knows,” “Wild Honey,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and “Surfin’ USA.” With a catalog of classic hits like this, Sail On can guarantee that you will be movin’ and groovin’ all night.
The band takes the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St., Lake Placid. For ticket information, visit www.sunevents.com or call 941-207-1038.