I grew up on the East Coast in New Jersey, and went to college in Trenton, New Jersey. During my college years I was a competitive swimmer for Trenton State College and was a lifeguard during the summers. I don’t think I ever dried out.
The Jersey Shore has some of the finest white sand beaches and it is good place to surf. I took some of my hard-earned cash from my summer jobs and bought a 9-foot surfboard.
As I have done in many things in my life, I just went for it. How hard could it be? I was in shape, had good balance, and was in the thick of the beach culture when I was a lifeguard at the Jersey Shore.
So, off I went to the beach on a day off with my new yellow surfboard. I got it all waxed up and the surf was running 6-8 feet and “glassy.” Perfect conditions. I had to get out there to catch a wave and have some fun.
I soon found myself battling through the breaking surf, time and time again, and I was not winning. It was quite a show ... this guy in a shorty wet suit and new yellow board, getting beaten to a pulp, thrown back on the beach time and time again. I had to stop and take a rest on the beach wondering how everyone else did it.
Another surfer who was watching my fiasco came over and said: “Watch the waves, they come in sets. Paddle out between sets and you’ll be fine.” He was right, I needed to watch the waves, find the calm between the sets and then go out. It worked and I was on my way to a more successful day. Timing is everything.
There is an important life lesson in my surfing adventure. All the preparation and planning may not accomplish what you want until the timing is right. I wish I had learned the lesson better that day as I continued my journey through life. It took some time for me to really understand it.
Today, we have a robust high school aviation/aerospace/engineering program in our community. It is growing and continuing to develop options and opportunities for our youth. It didn’t happen overnight; it has taken over 20 years from when we developed the first classes at Lake Placid High School. I don’t know if the timing was right when I went to Dr. (Ruth) Heckman and asked to be able to develop the aviation class, but it worked.
As time went on, we had our local Lake Placid Radio Control Model Aircraft Club join our efforts. We cooperated with the fledgling EAA Chapter 1240 to fly Young Eagles and formed a loose partnership with the Sebring Airport, the School Board, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, formerly the Workforce Board. Our cooperative community efforts drew the attention of the James Ray with the Ray Foundation, and the rest it is said, is history.
We caught the waves of enthusiasm for youth and aviation. We paused between “sets” before launching into the next step in the program development. We took the time then to refine and make better what we were doing and prepared for the next step in the development of the program. Besides timing I was also learning patience. (Not my strongest quality, but I’m working on it.)
Another important lesson was seeking out and listening to others. When you are a teacher, you rule your classroom kingdom, and you get used to being in control, running the show. If you want to grow a program beyond the classroom walls, you need the help and advice of others. I found I could get more done when others joined me in a leadership role. I did not do, and really could not do, all that needed to be done. There were other community members who had more skills and experience than I had that we needed to help out.
We have been catching wave after wave. The Ray Foundation, the Sebring Regional Airport, the School Board of Highlands County, the membership of EAA Chapter 1240, Lockwood Aviation, and countless individuals such as Story Musgrave, Phil Lockwood, Ron Owen, Bob Wood, Greg Griffin, Mike Willingham, Bev Glarner, Chuck Ahearn, Brenda Longshore, and so many others that have caught the waves for an amazing ride that continues on.
As we move ahead in 2022 with our new Highlands Engineering and Aviation Technology Academy (HEAT) and our ongoing aviation programs, I’ll be on the beach waxing the surfboard to keep us from slipping off and staying upright, because there are many along for the ride. Surf’s Up!
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.