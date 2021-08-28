SEBRING — When you have a medical emergency, you’re scared, and that’s how Donna Pierce felt recently when she went to AdventHealth Sebring, sick at her stomach.
It turns out the 77-year-old woman, who lives off County Road 721 past Lorida, needed a hernia operation.
“You don’t feel like eating. It shuts you down,” Pierce said.
Then she met Dr. Placido Roquiz, called in for the emergency surgery.
“When he came in, he asked if I would mind if he said a prayer. I thought, ‘That is amazing,’” Pierce said. “He just set me at ease, like an old doctor who just cared about his patients.”
Pierce said Roquiz said a prayer for her and for him and to guide his hands during the surgery, to make the surgery a success and to have God watch over it and them.
“He really put me at ease,” Pierce said.
It was her nomination and testimonial that earned Roquiz the Highlander Award for Surgeon of the Year for 2021.
Pierce, who has split each year since 2000 between Highlands County and Alexandria, Indiana, said the surgery couldn’t have gone smoother. She said preparation went well and the scar “looks great,” too.
“He just needs to keep working,” Pierce said. “He’s just a beautiful person. That’s a quality that has to come within your heart.”
According to listings for Roquiz, he graduated from the Manila Central University Filemon D. Tanchoco Foundation College of Medicine in 1978. Roquiz is a general surgeon in Sebring, Florida and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including AdventHealth Sebring and Highlands Regional Medical Center.
Patients praise him as one who listens closely, attentively, and one who explains the situation to them clearly and kindly.
His son, Dr. Andrew Roquiz, practices family medicine in the Sebring area, as well. When his mother, Dr. Placido Roquiz’s wife, died last year, Dr. Andrew Roquiz wrote in his blog, “The Christian Doctor,” of the light-heartedness of his family, how they were convinced his mother would not want a funeral, but instead would want a Celebration of Life with laughter, food, parties, faith, family, generosity and music.
The essence of her life was the essence of life, he wrote. Photos of the family, especially of her and Dr. Placido Roquiz together show a couple in love with life and with each other.
Only the COVID-19 pandemic could curb the family’s enthusiasm to gather, her son wrote.