There is a plant that has beautiful foliage that also provides year-round food for deers, so they call it the deer nut plant. But you might know it as jojoba.
Just like cactus plants, jojoba is one of those plants that is a desert plant that can tolerate high heat, long hours of sunlight and very little water. It’s botanically known as Simmondsia chinensis. Other delightful, hilarious names include goat nut, pignut and quinine nut. Call it what you will, this is still an exceptional ingredient to find in your lotion, face cream and serum!
It’s so similar to your own sebum that jojoba absorbs immediately into your skin, penetrating deep into the skin’s layers where it can enhance the absorption of other topical treatments, nutrients or medication. I think jojoba is one of the healthiest, most moisturizing, skin-healing, and wrinkle-reducing oils one can use on the skin. It’s available nationwide and online, and I’ve put it in a facial serum that I formulated for anti-aging benefits. Here are six scientifically proven benefits of jojoba oil.
1. Collagen synthesis. In several studies, jojoba oil has been used to accelerate the production of both keratinocytes and fibroblasts. This could mean improved skin wound healing, reduced scar formation and hair growth.
2. Anti-inflammatory. Jojoba-based products may be useful for rosacea, psoriasis, dermatitis, acne, sensitive skin and redness.
3. Hair growth. If you are currently dealing with some eyebrow loss due to aging, dieting or hypothyroidism, jojoba oil might be good to apply to your brows.
4. Strengthen the barrier. Our skin’s barrier is termed the stratum corneum and it traps moisture inside, while keeping out pollutants, environmental toxins, dirt and pathogens. This strength of your barrier is important because it is what keeps your skin looking clear and moisturized. Studies have proven that jojoba oil has major skin barrier reparative powers.
5. Scars. Jojoba oil is known to be a wonderful scar healer, especially for those pitting, acne scars. There was a study showing that after just six weeks, 154 participants using a jojoba oil-based face mask experienced a 55% perceived reduction in acne scars. The magic is from the high content of vitamin E in jojoba which is an age-old remedy used on scars.
6. Nourishing. Jojoba oil contains a natural source of skin-loving nutrients such as Vitamins E, zinc, iodine, copper, selenium, and chromium. Zinc is known to help with acne. Vitamin E protects us from sun damage and free radicals).Copper and selenium may help with collagen formation. Iodine is a natural type of skin antibiotic.
Jojoba is a perfect oil and you can simply buy a plain bottle of it to use for manicures or pedicures, or even a massage. You can add any essential oil to jojoba as well. One of my favorite things to do is rub jojoba oil onto my dry, itchy or cracked heels. It keeps my feet looking pretty and softer.
Be well and pamper yourself like crazy with this hydrating, natural oil.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.