Ever see the cartoon where a person has an angel on one shoulder and a devil on the other? They are great representations of the two kinds of people looking to help those who feel alone, lost and those searching for something just not quite certain what it is? This is the playground for a tug-of-war between good and evil. The difference between the cartoon and real life is the ones on our shoulders are not so cute and seemingly innocent. You have to decide which of the two you wish to follow. And in doing so, you need to find likeminded people to surround yourself with. It is more important than you can imagine. Believe it or not, you cannot go against the devil alone. You must surround yourself right.
Surround yourself right. By that I mean finding good godly people who will go to battle with you and for you if necessary. The best battle-tested individuals and groups will be found in a church. If you want the most experienced spirit filled warriors on your team you have to find a church. Not just any church, but one God has called you to. You will know it as soon as you step through the doors. You will feel at home.
Don’t be fooled by the smiling faces and warm welcomes. The folks you will meet and come to admire within your church have walked fire-tested paths that brought them to the proofed place they are now. For the chosen, their paths are even more difficult. It is easy to sit back and think “they sure are blessed and must live a great life.” They may be all that, but I assure you it did not come easy nor do they keep it without a consistent relationship with Jesus and the right surroundings. Surround yourself right and you too will see a better life.
Speaking to men, you have a great responsibility as a man of your family and a leader in your community. You are to be examples for other men, younger men who need to see your close walk with Christ and realize it is OK to let it be known Christ is first above all else. As younger men grow, they will take the mantle and continue to lead by your examples. Make sure it is one worth carrying on.
We all slip and fall, for it is written in Romans 3:23 “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” This is when your spiritual battle buddies will come to the rescue. When we see someone in need, we are to go before the throne in prayer. Pray for the person and all the peripheral circumstances.
Are you someone who feels you have fallen too far to be saved? Fear not, there is a remedy for you. It is called the Sinner’s Prayer: Dear Father, I now believe that Jesus Christ is Your only begotten Son, that He came down to our earth in the flesh and died on the cross to take away all of my sins and the sins of this world. I believe that Jesus Christ then rose from the dead on the third day to give all of us eternal life.
Lord Jesus, I now confess to You all of the wrong and sinful things that I have ever done in my life. I ask that You please forgive me and wash away all of my sins by the blood that You have personally shed for me on the cross. I am now ready to accept You as my personal Lord and Savior. I now ask that You come into my life and live with me for all of eternity.
Lord Jesus – I now believe that I am truly saved and born again. Thank You Father. Thank You Jesus. We all need to surround ourselves right. Believe and Receive.
James Fansler is Lake Placid police chief. He can be reached at lakeplacidchief@gmail.com .