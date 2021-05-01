SEBRING — The two safest hospitals in the Heartland, according to Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, are AdventHealth Sebring and Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee.
AdventHealth also has hospitals in Lake Placid and Lake Wales, both of which were rated ‘B,’ while Highlands Regional Medical Center in Sebring, an affiliate of Raulerson, received a ‘C.’
AdventHealth Wauchula did not have a grade this cycle from Leapfrog Group, a voluntary survey that rates participating hospitals twice each year, in the spring and fall, on 27 areas of patient and hospital safety.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals. Results are free to the public and searchable by city and zip code at www.hospitalsafetygrade.org. Answers, however, are only available in areas where hospitals give a response.
Statements“Highlands Regional Medical Center, now an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, is committed to patient safety and excellence always. The utilization of Leapfrog as an instrument to showcase clinical outcomes and safety measures is foundational for our organization,” said Jason L. Kimbrell, CEO of Highlands Regional Medical Center. “The methodology that goes into calculating the Leapfrog score presents some noise anytime a hospital undergoes an acquisition like Highlands Regional Medical Center.”
Over the last 36 months since HCA Healthcare acquired HRMC, he believes old data that is trailing into current scores will normalize in the coming months. He hopes the next Leapfrog grade will reflect a more true picture of the hospital’s performance.
“The progress towards an ‘A’ Leapfrog score is amazing and I believe we will continue to instill trust in the community and execute best practices that have consistently positioned HCA Healthcare best in class,” Kimbrell said. “As of today, Highlands Regional Medical Center is proud to be the highest Google rated hospital within our community with a Google star rating of 4.3.”
Meanwhile, AdventHealth Sebring officials said they proactively implemented a set of best safety practices to maintain their previous “A” ratings. This included training in hygiene practices and placement of sanitary equipment at strategic locations throughout the hospital. The hospital also uses a “safety huddle” each day to enhance communication between team members.
“Putting the patient first has always been a focal point for our organization,” said Randy Surber, president and CEO for AdventHealth Sebring, Wauchula and Lake Placid. “This Leapfrog recognition highlights our commitment to strive for the highest standards of patient care, safety and transparency.”
Elsie Graves, chief nursing officer for AdventHealth Sebring, Wauchula and Lake Placid, said she was thrilled about the long-standing relationship with the community.
“Even in a pandemic, our team members continue to execute a robust set of safety guidelines to ensure patients continue receiving high-quality and whole person care,” Graves said.
ProblemsAdventHealth Sebring performed below average in Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections, and had problems with serious breathing problems or collapsed lungs in surgery. The hospital had poor marks in the area of communication about medicines or having staff work together to prevent errors. No information was available about hand washing.
AdventHealth Sebring also scored low on communication with doctors and with nurses, and the overall responsiveness of hospital staff.
Raulerson Hospital, also an HCA Healthcare facility, had no information about MRSA infections, but performed badly with Clostridium difficile (C. diff), a bacterium that can cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and fever. For all other infections, and with surgery, the hospital performed well, except for problems of accidental cuts and tears.
Communication about medicines was another flaw, as was communication with doctors and nurses and a lack of specially-trained doctors for intensive-care patients.
HRMC had no information about MRSA or blood infections, but did well on everything else except for surgical site infections after colon surgery. As with AdventHealth, surgical problems were confined to collapsed lungs or serious breathing problems. HRMC did well with doctors ordering medication through a computer — which can prevent errors — and with staff working together to prevent errors, but did poorly with communication about medicines and about discharge orders, as well as safe medicine administration. Like AdventHealth, there was not data on handwashing.
Patient falls and injuries were the only areas of “safety problems” for HRMC. It also had a below-average grade on communication with nurses and poor grades in communication with doctors and having ICU-trained doctors.
AdventHealth Lake Placid had no information on infections except for a poor grade on C. diff infections. It also had a below-average grade on serious breathing problems and poor rating on collapsed lungs. Lake Placid scored poorly on communication about medicines, and in all areas of doctors, nurses and staff, except for one: It has enough qualified nurses.
AdventHealth Lake Wales’ problems were with C. diff infections, collapsed lungs and dangerous blood clots, communication about medicines and discharge orders, dangerous bed sores, communication with doctors or nurses and responsiveness of hospital staff.