SEBRING — Brian Norris, the well-known wildlife law enforcement officer who blogs about protecting manatees and other endangered species, was in county court representing black bears Tuesday.
Norris was on hand for the high-profile case involving John Falango, the Sun ‘N Lake resident who shot to death a mother bear and a cub in one of his trees. After the shooting, which killed the mother and one of three cubs, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) officers captured one black bear cub. The other young bear ran off into the woods.
There was good news from the FWC regarding the cub that fled into the woods. According to FWC spokeswoman Melody Kilborn, the young bear is probably fending for itself just fine.
“There was one additional cub that our staff was unable to trap that remained in the area,” she told the Highlands News-Sun. “We have not received any reports that this bear has died. Based on the information FWC biologists were able to gather on scene, it was determined that the remaining cub would have a good chance of survival in the wild on its own.”
She said the wildlife agency wants to see justice done.
“The FWC has been coordinating closely with the State Attorney’s Office on this case,” Kilburn said.
Falango, who lives in Sun ‘N Lake, has pleaded not guilty to four counts each of killing or attempting to kill black bears out of season; killing or attempting to kill black bears without a permit; killing or attempting to kill bear cubs or a bear with cubs; and using improper methods, such as the .380 pistol and ammunition he allegedly used to kill them. Each charge is a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by six months in jail and a $500 fine.
Norris sat in the jury box and talked quietly with prosecutor Gary Ellis before the case was called. As Falango’s attorney, William “Buddy” Gissendanner III, asked and received a continuance until Feb. 15 from County Court Judge Anthony Ritenour, Norris left the courtroom to return to work.
“I can’t comment on the case, I’m here on behalf of the FWC,” Norris told the Highlands News-Sun after the hearing.
Falango, who told Ritenour at his arraignment in December that he shot the bears because he feared for his safety, was not in court Tuesday. Defendants waive court appearances to avoid taking time off from work. They must be present for pretrial motions and other hearings, and of course trial.
Gissendanner, of William Fletcher’s law office across the street, has just taken on Falango’s case and asked Ritenour for time to prepare a defense.
“I am still collecting all the state’s documents and pictures from that day,” Gissendanner told the Highlands News-Sun. “Once we get everything from the prosecutor, John and I will meet and discuss the case.”
Gissendanner noted Norris’ presence in the courtroom. “The wildlife officer was in court today; they have an interest in it.