The holiday season is nearing its climax as shoppers are frantically searching for that perfect gift and retailers are doing whatever they have to do in order to get you into their stores.
Along with the holiday buzz comes stress, stress and more stress. This stress brings with it anxiety, depression and maybe even some weight loss. Many things can lead you to holiday stress such as worry over that perfect gift, worry over getting together with family and dealing with aggravated crowds of shoppers as you hunt down that perfect gift.
For a lot of people, this holiday stress can lead to holiday depression. The anxiety of the season can make you feel as if you’re not good enough or what you’re doing isn’t good enough. You begin to question why you would even bother. It’s a very real thing and telling someone “cheer up” or to “get over it” is only going to make things worse.
If you do find yourself dealing with holiday depression, there are a few things, according to the Mayo Clinic, that you can do to minimize the stress and even enjoy your holiday. These 10 tips, according to Mayoclinic.org, will help you deal with holiday depression.
• Acknowledge your feelings. Take time out to cry or express your feelings in some way. Forcing yourself to be happy just because it’s the holidays isn’t going to work for anybody.
• Reach out. If you’re feeling lonely or sad, seek out community, church or social events for support and companionship. Volunteering can help lift your spirits too.
• Be realistic. The holidays don’t need to be perfect or exactly as they were last year. You open to new experiences and maybe trying new traditions.
• Set aside differences. Try to accept friends and family as they are, even if they don’t live up to your expectations. Try to be more understanding when things go wrong, they could be dealing with the same holiday stress you are.
• Stick to a budget. Don’t try buying happiness with a bunch of presents. Make a budget and stick to it. You can even try giving homemade gifts or start a family gift exchange.
• Plan ahead. Set aside specific days for your shopping, cooking or visiting people. No need to be scrambling around at the last minute for ingredients or gifts.
• Learn to say no. Saying yes when you should say no could leave you with feelings of resentfulness and being overwhelmed.
• Don’t abandon your healthy habits. This is a big one and easy to forget amidst all the holiday chaos. Overindulgence will only add to your stress and guilt. Make sure to get plenty of sleep and physical activity each day. Also, don’t go overboard on sweets.
• Take a breather. Make time for yourself. Have some alone time to catch your breath and refresh yourself. Paint, write or even watch your favorite holiday movie, something that relaxes you and makes the stress melt away.
• Finally, if you need it, seek professional help. Despite our best efforts, we may still find ourselves feeling sad or anxious, unable to sleep, irritable and hopeless and unable to face routine chores. If these feelings persist, call your doctor or a mental health professional.
The holidays are stressful enough. Don’t make it harder on yourself. Take care of you and keep your health, physical and mental, as a priority.