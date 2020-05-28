LAKELAND — On Tuesday, May 26, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Adrian Dinkel, 38, of Lakeland, charging him with one count battery on victim 65 years old or older (F3), trespassing on posted construction site (F3), petit theft (M1), and illegal dumping. Dinkel was illegally dumping debris in a privately owned dumpster, and when confronted by the business owner (victim), Dinkel battered the victim.
Dinkel is the head baseball coach at Southeastern University.
The following is an excerpt from the affidavit, and is self-explanatory. The victim’s name and address have been redacted.
At around 9:30 p.m. on May 26, “deputies responded to the incident location in Lakeland and made contact with the 72-year-old victim, who advised he got into an altercation with a subject, later identified as Adrian Dinkel (suspect), which turned physical once the victim attempted to take a picture of Adrian’s license tag.
“The victim advised he owns the above listed property, which is an active radio/cell tower and construction site for Verizon. The victim stated he was at the site until 1600 hours today (5/26/20). On the property is an open-top dumpster that is used for construction debris. The victim stated there was no carpet in the dumpster when he left at 1600 hours. The victim stated he returned to the site at approximately 1931 hours to retrieve an item for a customer, which he had forgotten earlier. When he arrived, he observed a black Ford F150 backed up to the dumpster. The victim advised Adrian was standing at the back of the dumpster, with a young male child in the truck bed with a push broom in his hands. The victim stated he confronted Adrian and asked if he knew he was trespassing and dumping illegally. The victim advised Adrian stated yes, but still proceeded to throw trash into the dumpster. The victim asked what items he threw into the dumpster, to include the rolled up carpet which was not present at 1600 hours prior to the victim leaving. Adrian denied throwing the carpet in the dumpster and stated he only threw away “two pieces of trash”. The victim stated he turned to Adrian’s eight year old son and asked “What did your dad throw in the dumpster?” The victim stated, at this point the altercation became more heated and Adrian began to point his finger in his face, telling him to stop talking to his son. The victim stated he took out his cellphone in an attempt to begin videoing the incident and take a picture of the license tag. Before the victim could bring his cellphone up, Adrian struck the victim in the hands against his will, knocking the phone to the ground. Adrian then proceeded to pick up the phone, depriving the victim of its use, and threw it into the woods behind the dumpster. The victim stated Adrian took his son out of the truck bed, put him in the front cab, and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
“The victim provided a sworn recorded statement attesting to the above information.”
A witness who was with the victim said the interaction between Dinkel and the victim appeared to be heated, but was unable to hear the conversation.
According to deputies, there is a chain with lock connected to two steel posts on either side of the driveway and a “NO TRESPASSING” sign posted to the right of the chain. There is also construction equipment and a “No Trespassing” sign adjacent to the dumpster.
When deputies arrived at Dinkel’s home, he allegedly told deputies he was expecting a visit from law enforcement.
“During a Post-Miranda interview, Adrian confessed to all accounts of the incident. He advised he knew he was trespassing and illegally dumping and that he hit the victim, knocking the phone from his hands and throwing it into the woods. When asked why, Adrian stated he was just overcome with anger for the way the victim was questioning his son,” the report stated.
Polk County deputies charged Dinkel with battery on a person 65 or older, trespassing on a posted construction site, petit theft, and violation of Florida litter law. Dinkel was taken into custody and transported to Polk County Jail without incident.