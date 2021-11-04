LAKE WALES — Lake Wales Police detectives have been actively investigating the attempted murder of a 36-year-old resident since the evening of June 4, 2021. These efforts have resulted in the identification of one suspect and information about the second.
On Oct. 19, detectives charged 19-year-old Jaheim Romulus of Frostproof with attempted felony murder.
Despite being shot numerous times, the victim survived and continues to slowly recover. The shooting took place on Domaris Avenue in Lake Wales.
At the time of the attempted murder charges being filed against him, Romulus was already incarcerated on unrelated charges at the Polk County Jail where he now remains without bond.
This case remains active as detectives work to arrest the second suspect involved in this case.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Russell Klingler at the Lake Wales Police Department or Heartland Crime Stoppers at:
• 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
- • From your cell phone, dial TIPS
• Visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”
• Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.
Tipsters will always remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.