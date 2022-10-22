shooter

VARGAS-FIGUEROA

AVON PARK — Jeremy Gabriel Vargas-Figueroa, 19, of Avon Park was arrested Thursday in connection with Tuesday’s shooting at the Food Mart & Tobacco Mart at 1032 Memorial Drive. Vargas-Figueroa is facing charges of attempted homicide and possession of a weapon violating a risk protection order.

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s arrest report shows deputies responded to the shooting incident at Memorial Drive and East Cornell Street at the convenience store on Tuesday afternoon. Upon arrival, the deputy met a witness who said two males were the intended targets of a drive-by shooting.

Recommended for you