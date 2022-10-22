AVON PARK — Jeremy Gabriel Vargas-Figueroa, 19, of Avon Park was arrested Thursday in connection with Tuesday’s shooting at the Food Mart & Tobacco Mart at 1032 Memorial Drive. Vargas-Figueroa is facing charges of attempted homicide and possession of a weapon violating a risk protection order.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s arrest report shows deputies responded to the shooting incident at Memorial Drive and East Cornell Street at the convenience store on Tuesday afternoon. Upon arrival, the deputy met a witness who said two males were the intended targets of a drive-by shooting.
The witness said the car involved was a white sedan with a “Royalty” sticker on the windshield. The shooter followed it to the Panther Parkway.
The deputy spoke with an employee who witnessed the shooting. The clerk gave a description of the two men who were shot at after they left his store. He told deputies that the men were “shot at numerous times.” The witness said the two men who were being shot at returned fire and took off on foot northeast.
At the crime scene deputies found nine spent shell casings where the victims had been standing, based on video surveillance. The video did not show the car containing the shooter, but it did show the victims.
Deputies found the victims at a residence on Fairview Terrace in the Ridgedale Apartments. The men described the vehicle as a white sedan. They both told deputies they fired back because they were afraid they would be “murdered,” the report said. The deputy noted a fight that took place earlier in the year by the suspect who lived in the same complex. The deputy went to the apartment where Vargas-Figueroa lived and a woman said another female picked Vargas-Figueroa up in a white sedan.
The deputy would end up at West Endicott Road where he found the car with “United Royalty” on the windshield. The deputy met with a witness who said she was driving during the shooting incident and said the defendant had shot at the victims.