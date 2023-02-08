LAKE PLACID — A suspect was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with the Sunday night shooting at the BP gas station at the intersection of State Road 70 and U.S. 27. Highlands County Sheriff Office deputies arrested Joel Marroquin, 21, of Lake Placid. He is charged with four counts of attempted homicide, firing a missile into a vehicle and destroying evidence.
HCSO deputies were dispatched to the gas station at 11:39 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival they found one victim, Manuel Benito Guzman Reyes (previously given to the Highlands News-Sun as Manuel Benitez Reyes Guzman), with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Reyes was airlifted to a trauma center in Fort Myers in critical condition.
The HCSO arrest report states Marroquin was driving a four-door, maroon Ford F-150 registered to his mother. While five victims, including Reyes, were in an orange Dodge Challenger. Reyes was in the front passenger seat.
According to the report, the five victims in the Challenger were looking for a party on West Flagler Street and turned around at the dead end. They were backtracking when they went past Marroquin’s residence. The victims said Marroquin began to follow them and they ended up at the BP station.
Marroquin allegedly pulled the truck’s passenger door next to the Challenger’s passenger’s door. One of the victim’s stated Marroquin was yelling at them and wanted to know why they were driving past his residence.
The same victim told deputies the suspect pointed a gun at them while they were in the Challenger. Another victim in the Challenger told deputies he saw the suspect holding the gun and shooting at them. Yet another victim in the car said he saw a passenger in the truck with a gun. Cameras were unable to confirm because of an obstruction.
The driver of the Challenger also left the gas station and began to drive but realized Reyes was bleeding and unconscious. He returned to the gas station. The car had multiple bullets holes and .40 caliber casings were found at the scene.
On Monday, detectives met Marroquin at his home where the F-150 was parked. Marroquin allegedly gave a “fabricated statement” that he was at the DeSoto County Fair with a girlfriend when the shooting happened.
Later, on Monday, probable cause was determined and the suspect was picked up during a traffic stop. Marroquin’s bond was set at $140,000.