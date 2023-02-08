LAKE PLACID — A suspect was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with the Sunday night shooting at the BP gas station at the intersection of State Road 70 and U.S. 27. Highlands County Sheriff Office deputies arrested Joel Marroquin, 21, of Lake Placid. He is charged with four counts of attempted homicide, firing a missile into a vehicle and destroying evidence.

HCSO deputies were dispatched to the gas station at 11:39 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival they found one victim, Manuel Benito Guzman Reyes (previously given to the Highlands News-Sun as Manuel Benitez Reyes Guzman), with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Reyes was airlifted to a trauma center in Fort Myers in critical condition.

Recommended for you