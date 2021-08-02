SEBRING — A man suspected of domestic violence ran into Lake Jackson in Sebring Saturday morning, dropping his backpack on the shore on his way into the water.
The action began when emergency dispatchers called for a boat to be brought to a Lakeview Drive home.
That’s because the suspect, whose name has not been released, ran for freedom when police responded to a domestic violence call at the same address.
“He ran into the water,” said Sebring Police Sgt. Tim Ritenour. “He was about waist deep in the water when I saw him.” The suspect, who wore only black shorts, swam — and ran as fast as one can in the water — out to a boat house at the end of a long pier. Officers pursued him by running along the pier; they found him standing in the water near the boat house. As neighborhood residents watched, police handcuffed his arms behind his back and carefully walked him down the long dock back to shore.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies were on hand to help in the suspect’s capture. They brought two unique tools: A drone mounted with a tiny video camera and a K-9 bloodhound. Though they weren’t needed in the apprehension, they were there if needed.
Sheriff’s Deputy Wesley S. Jones, the drone pilot, flew the drone out over the water to the boat house, where he could see the suspect on the video screen on the hand-held control box.
“We knew where the suspect was, but they put it up just in case we lost sight of him,” Ritenour said.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan O’Gara brought his K-9 bloodhound Benji, who can track a human for almost 130 miles — over land. As Sebring officers pulled the unidentified suspect from the water near the boathouse, Benji stood in the water at the shoreline.
Sending K-9s into the water puts the dogs in danger of being drowned by desperate suspects, the deputy said. Therefore, Benji was there in case the suspect made a break for it through neighborhoods or into the woods.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital for medical attention, an official at the Highlands County Jail said.