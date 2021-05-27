SEBRING — In what an investigator calls a con “that has gone undetected for some time,” a man posing as a contractor defrauded at least 11 homeowners — at least nine of them in Spring Lake — by failing to pave driveways after collecting deposits for the work.
Highland County Sheriff’s Detective John Garrison ordered the arrest of Daniel Merrell, 55, on April 29 for fraud and grand theft after he interviewed multiple victims. “They’re pretty upset,” Garrison told the Highland News-Sun. “Most of them knew him and played golf with him. He made his pitch while playing golf.”
Investigators say Merrell has been at it for years. In fact, Merrell was already facing fraud charges from 2019 at the time of his arrest.
“He was set to go to a plea agreement on the old cases on May 17, but he was arrested on April 29, which made him ineligible for bond,” Garrison said.
Meanwhile, some homeowners in the neighborhood near Sebring International Raceway continue to stare at holes in the ground where a driveway once was; others told Garrison no one returned to even start digging.
Merrell was at one time the maintenance and project director at the Spring Lake International Golf Resort, said Joe DeCerbo, district manager of the Spring Lake Improvement District. DeCerbo, who says he was bilked by Merrell, described his plight to the Highland News-Sun.
When DeCerbo recently saw driveway work being performed at three sites on Spring Lake Boulevard, he stopped and gave his business card to workers, asking them about installing a pipe under his driveway.
“About an hour later Dan [Merrell] came to my office,” DeCerbo said in an email to the newspaper. “I sent him to my house to give me an estimate and he returned with a bid of $1,100 and he needed an $800 deposit to pay for the concrete.”
A crew arrived at DeCerbo’s home the next day, dug out the driveway, and put in forms for laying cement — but never returned to pour fresh concrete, DeCerbo wrote.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy sent to arrest Merrell at his home in Avon Park in April described a string of victims in his report.
“The actions of the suspect in this case, Daniel Merrell, were documented in a minimum of nine cases with an identical method of operation, all of which were in the Spring Lake area,” Deputy Wesley S. Jones wrote in his arrest report. “The incidents took place over a span of less than two months.”
According to Jones, Merrell committed grand theft when he accepted a $3,500 check from a Duane Palmer Boulevard homeowner on April 7 for “concrete services” which were never provided. The deputy also obtained the receipt for the payment to Merrell, which detailed the services Merrell promised to provide.
Unfortunately for the homeowner, Merrell “cut off all ties of communication” with the victim on April 14, the deputy wrote in his report.
Merrell “actually blocked [the victim’s] telephone number so he could not call or text Merrell,” the report states. “The work scheduled to be completed was never started.” After it was determined Merrell had cashed the check, Jones arrested him for grand theft under $5,000.
Prosecutors added more charges after Merrell’s April incarceration. On May 12, prosecutors charged him with obtaining property with a worthless check, scheming to defraud, and grand theft of more than $20,000 but less than $100,000.
This is not Merrell’s first trip to jail on allegations that he defrauded county residents, including people over 65.
In January 2019, he was charged with three counts of contracting without a license during a state of emergency, and two counts of defrauding a person over the age of 65. The indictments included two charges of grand theft over $10,000 and one charge of grand theft over $300. Those cases were still working toward trial when Merrell, who was free on bond, allegedly committed the Spring Lake crimes.
The Highland News-Sun also reported that Merrell was arrested on May 3, 2019, on charges of impersonating a contractor during an emergency, fraud-insufficient funds check, two charges of public order crimes and three charges of larceny.
Merrill will be arraigned July 21, via closed-circuit television from the jail.
Garrison said any potential victims should call him at the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number, 863-402-7200.