A 25-year-old man lay on the ground near the intersection of State Road 66 and South Orange Blossom Boulevard with gunshot wounds to the neck and head on Friday evening. He would be taken by helicopter to a trauma center to be treated. The five suspects fled and were arrested shortly after in Hardee County. They were extradited back to Highlands County on Tuesday.
Zikevious Lenard Knowles, 20, of Sebring, Daniel Mabry Jr., 20, of Wauchula and Junior Louis, 19, of Zolfo Springs are all facing felony charges of attempted homicide first degree premeditated, using a two-way device to facilitate a felony and a weapon offense (missile into a vehicle).
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office warrant affidavits, deputies were called to a shooting near the Dollar General Store on SR 66. Upon arrival, they found the injured man on the ground. The victim’s white Lincoln was in the center turn lane to turn left on South Orange Blossom Boulevard.
The report states there were many bullet holes in the Lincoln from the driver’s side front fender to the rear door. “Many” .40 caliber shell casings were located in and around the vehicle.
A witness was able to tell detectives he heard gunshots while he was parked in the Dollar General parking lot. The witness saw the suspect’s red, four-door Ford in front of the victim’s car. Both cars were facing west. The witness observed the driver lean out of the window and was allegedly holding a handgun firing it backwards at the victim’s Lincoln. The witness was able to tell detectives the Ford took off at a high rate of speed toward Hardee County.
The witness told Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives the victim got out of his car and fell on the ground. Other witnesses rendered aid to the victim on the ground.
The information was relayed to Hardee County Sheriff’s Office who located the Ford on Steve Roberts Special. The attempt at a traffic stop failed as the Ford continued to flee. The Ford was headed toward an area where a 5K was being run for charity. The race had over 500 people participating in it, said Hardee County Sheriff’s Col. James Roberts.
Roberts, a passenger in the sheriff’s Chevy Tahoe and his partner, driver Lt. James Hall, were working in the area of the 5K when they heard the description of the getaway car. When they saw the Ford, they decided to ram it to stop its progress. Roberts said no one was injured. Hall and Roberts felt they averted a tragedy by stopping the suspects before they could run into the hundreds participating in the race.
The report shows a search of the suspect’s car found more spent .40 caliber shell casings. It also shows items were thrown from the car while the suspects fled. An AR-style pistol with a device to catch its casings was found.
It was determined the front seat passenger was Louis, and the driver’s name was redacted. In the back seat were Knowles behind the driver, Mabry behind the passenger’s seat and another suspect with a redacted name in the rear middle.
A witness identified Louis as allegedly firing a handgun while Mabry allegedly fired the AR pistol at the victim. As of Thursday afternoon, the victim was still being cared for in the trauma center.
As previously reported by Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, the other passengers in the car were identified as Jasiah Sison,18, of Lakeland who was held on probation violation, and Trinton Alexander Lee, 22, of Sebring. Hardee County SO reported Sison was being held because of the probation violation.
Louis, Mabry and Knowles are being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail. Lee and Sison are not listed as inmates in the Highlands County Jail per the “inmate search” in the app.