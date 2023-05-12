A 25-year-old man lay on the ground near the intersection of State Road 66 and South Orange Blossom Boulevard with gunshot wounds to the neck and head on Friday evening. He would be taken by helicopter to a trauma center to be treated. The five suspects fled and were arrested shortly after in Hardee County. They were extradited back to Highlands County on Tuesday.

Zikevious Lenard Knowles, 20, of Sebring, Daniel Mabry Jr., 20, of Wauchula and Junior Louis, 19, of Zolfo Springs are all facing felony charges of attempted homicide first degree premeditated, using a two-way device to facilitate a felony and a weapon offense (missile into a vehicle).

