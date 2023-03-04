SEBRING — The advice to county commissioners sitting in with advisory boards, in general, is don’t vote.
After reviewing the situation, County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said that when commissioners serve as liaisons to county-created advisory boards, particularly those that recommend how to handle county policy or spend county money, they should refrain.
Liaison positions include sitting in on meetings of the Natural Resources Advisory Commission, the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee, the Planning Board of Adjustment/Zoning Commission, the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, the Highlands County Hospital District Board and the Children’s Services Council, to name a few.
It was his service as a liaison to the Children’s Services Council that had Commissioner Kevin Roberts in a quandary a few weeks ago. He told Sutphen that people there expected him to vote.
Roberts formerly served as head of Human Services for the county, from which he resigned in 2007. He is founder and board president/chairman of the nonprofit Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County Inc., where day-to-day functions are handled by full-time staff and administration.
However, concerning votes on matters of partnership between the Foundation and the county commission, Roberts is required to abstain, just as Commissioner Don Elwell would be required to abstain from votes on contracts with his employer, Alan Jay Automotive Group.
That doesn’t change the fact that many in the community still see Roberts as serving his former roles, even though his situation had changed, especially since his election to the county commission in 2020.
Borrowing a phrase from Roberts himself, Sutphen said that commissioner liaisons to advisory boards “carry the message” between that board and the county commission.
In doing so, she said, commissioners do not have to advocate for that position or board.
“I just want to remind you that you do not have the obligation to advocate,” Sutphen said. “You are just the ‘message carrier.’”
Technically, she said, when appointed as a liaison, county commissioners are not on those boards, and aren’t counted as part of the quorum.
“And I think it’s really hard for you all when you get, ‘OK, I’ve been appointed as liaison. I’ve got to champion their cause,’” Sutphen said. “I don’t want you to feel like you need to do that. I think that your responsibility, your sole responsibility, is reporting back, if there is something to report back.”
In the case of state- or regional-level boards, however, like the Central Florida Regional Planning Council, the Heartland Rural Transportation Planning Organization or the CareerSource Heartland Board of Directors, commissioners serving as members represent the county’s interests, and are expected to participate in discussions and vote on matters of policy and spending.