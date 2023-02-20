SEBRING — County Attorney Sherry Sutphen has some advice for county commissioners when serving as liaisons to advisory boards.
She said Commissioner Kevin Roberts brought to her attention that sometimes commissioners, like him, vote while serving on those boards and sometimes they don’t.
“Most of the time you probably shouldn’t be,” Sutphen said.
As a result, she would examine those boards to see which ones require commissioners to vote and which do not. The Tourist Development Council, she said, is created by statute, and would require the representative from the commission to vote on matters.
The TDC runs on the 4% tourist tax, money collected by the state for the county’s tourism marketing.
When a commissioner serves as a board liaison to an advisory board, however, those boards are created by the county commission directly and use funds collected by the county.
Sutphen said the level of participation, including whether or not the commissioner can even participate in discussions at such meetings, can differ depending on the board.
Roberts said one example he runs into is the CareerSource Heartland Board of Directors. He is one of several representatives from Heartland counties, and thus, they all discuss and vote on matters.
A similar example would be the Heartland Rural Transportation Planning Organization. All Highlands County commissioners are included among the representatives from other counties who serve on that board, along with representatives of cities in Highlands County.
Commissioners are expected to participate in discussions there and vote on matters.
However, as a liaison to an advisory board like the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee or the Natural Resources Advisory Committee, a county commissioner might not be expected to vote, because of how those committees give recommendations to the county commission on spending county-collected tax money.
Roberts said the Children’s Services Council expects him to vote, but he’s not supposed to do that.
Sutphen said she will find a way to get that clarified for commissioners.