SEBRING — A crash shortly after 9:40 a.m. Friday on State Road 64 did not have any fatalities, fortunately.
However, it destroyed a car in the parking lot of Dollar General at the corner of SR 64 and Olivia Drive. The owner, an employee of the company, said this was the second time her car had been hit in the parking lot by a vehicle losing control and coming off the highway.
Florida Highway Patrol Maj. Joseph “Joe” Franza, who was on hand to investigate, said it appears the driver of a silver import sedan may have pulled out from Olivia Drive, heading eastbound and may have collided with another eastbound car, a black Saturn Outlook SUV.
Based on vehicle damage, and conflicting statements from witnesses, Franza’s preliminary assessment was that the driver of the silver sedan attempted a left turn onto SR 64 and collided with the rear quarter panel of the SUV, flattening the SUV’s rear left tire.
“That put the SUV into a yaw,” Franza said.
It crossed westbound lanes, drove between two trees on the edge of the parking lot, jumped the parking bumpers and ran head-first into the rear-left of a parked silver 2019 Nissan Altima.
Had the Altima not been there, the next thing it might have hit, based on its trajectory, was a rack of full liquid propane tanks against the side of the building.
A full report is pending from FHP Troop F. Given the number of recent fatalities at or near that location on SR 64 in recent weeks and months, Franza said he’s asked his troopers to pay close attention to that area.
Although he did not yet know the exact cause of this mishap, Franza said that, statistically, one of the biggest issues is distracted driving: People checking phones for updates and not watching their driving.
This time, it appears, it was just severe property damage. One driver was transported to AdventHealth Sebring with non-life threatening injuries while the other driver had no serious injuries.