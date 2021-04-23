SEBRING — Sebring police arrested a local man early Thursday morning who allegedly fled the scene after his car hit a tree on Circle Park Drive.
The man, 28-year-old Shawn Michele Seagro, turned out not to have a license and left his passenger, 32-year-old Jason Wood, with a broken leg, a broken arm and a head injury from hitting the windshield.
Seagro was still in the Highlands County Jail Thursday afternoon in lieu of $5,750 bond. His passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said police also reported to him that they smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Seagro at the time of his arrest. Hart said further charges may be pending.
According to police, at 12:08 a.m., witnesses saw a silver 2020 Mitsubishi Montero speeding down North Ridgewood Drive toward the Circle. The SUV did not make the turn onto Circle Park Drive, jumped the curb and ran straight into an aged and thick-trunked oak tree that sits in Circle Park across from North Commerce Drive.
Police report that when they arrived on the scene, only the passenger was there, badly injured. It is unknown yet from the investigation if either man was wearing a seat belt.
Officers did find Seagro shortly afterward on North Commerce Avenue. When they shouted for him to stop, he continued to run. After they caught him, they arrested him.
Seagro faces charges of driving with a license suspended or revoked, fleeing a crash scene where there has been bodily injury and obstructing officers without violence.