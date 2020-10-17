SEBRING — An SUV attempting a left-hand turn off U.S. 27 ran into an oncoming school bus Tuesday afternoon.
Fortunately, Sebring police said, the drivers and school bus assistant had minor injuries. No students were aboard the bus at the time.
Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said it happened just prior to 3:32 p.m., when officers received the call.
A light green 2008 Mercury Mariner, driven by Roy Edward Stenger, 69, of Lake Placid was on U.S. 27 in the northbound turn lane at Sparta Road, Hart said, preparing to turn left.
Carl Douglas Martin, 65, of Sebring was driving a Highlands County School District bus southbound at that time, Hart said. He had one passenger, Clara Hawthorne, 54, of Sebring, a bus monitor/assistant.
Stenger had pulled forward into the middle of the travel lanes, Hart said, and according to reports, Stenger did not think he was out too far.
However, Martin told police the SUV was out too far and he could not avoid the collision.
Police cited Stenger with careless driving, Hart said. No drugs or alcohol were a factor with either driver.
The front of the SUV hit the front left corner of the bus. The impact spun the SUV around, Hart said, causing it to slam into the left side of the bus.
The SUV, Hart said, sustained an estimated $8,000 in damage and was disabled. Rodney’s Towing Service hauled it from the scene.
The bus, built by ICOK brand — “Integrated Coach Inc.” with factories in Arkansas, Illinois and Oklahoma — sustained $10,000 in damage, but was able to drive away, Hart said.