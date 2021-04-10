SEBRING — Friday saw yet another violent crash on U.S. 27 in a week of violent crashes.
Both the driver and passenger from a small blue SUV survived getting overturned, but were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their car and a small white delivery car collided at the intersection in front of Alan Jay Ford in Sebring.
The incident happened at 9:15 a.m. Sebring and Highlands County firefighters had to extricate the driver and passenger, who were later walking and talking.
The driver of the delivery car was also walking around and refused transport, fire officials said. Sebring police investigated the crash but did not have names, conditions or charges to report immediately after the incident.
It was the latest in a series of collisions on roads in the Sebring area throughout the week. The worst took place just before 2:40 p.m. Thursday in a fatal crash on U.S. 27 at Lake Josephine Road, between a minivan and a sport-utility vehicle.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the SUV was traveling east on Lake Josephine Drive from a posted stop, attempting to cross U.S. 27, while the minivan was traveling south on U.S. 27 approaching the intersection. The front of the minivan collided with the left side of the SUV at the intersection.
The impact of the collision resulted in the driver of the SUV, 55, being ejected. The driver of the minivan, 29, suffered minor injuries. Reports indicate that neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.
According to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, this marks the ninth fatality on county roadways this year.
Shortly after that, calls came Thursday afternoon to 911 Consolidated Dispatch for a pedestrian or cyclist hit on Sebring Parkway at Lemon Avenue. Sebring police said that person suffered a minor injury to an ankle.
Tuesday and Wednesday had seen four collisions, two of them rollovers and the other two from people attempting to exit parking lots into or across traffic.