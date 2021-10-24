SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office uses technology to catch some of the state’s most prolific child pornographers.
Walter Curll, with 581 counts; Christopher Ray Queen, 355 counts; and Joel Andrew French, with 42 counts of possessing child pornography — make up a tiny portion of the hundreds of cases the Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit builds every year using software that hunts and illuminates purveyors of child porn.
Sgt. Steve Ritenour, one of the SVU investigators, says the technology he and other investigators use is better than ever.
“Over time, the tools we use to process people’s electronics have gotten better and more sophisticated,” Ritenour said. “Any electronic device you drop in front of me, I have a way to get something off of it.”
The unit’s half a dozen investigators receive tips from the FBI, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Internet Crimes Against Children task force and Florida law enforcement agencies. What pornographers may not know: Each illicit image of a child is marked with a specific hashtag, or serial number that is invisible to the viewer.
Google, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, SnapChat, and other internet warehouses possess databases that list those serial numbers. The database is accessible to law enforcement and such federal agencies as the FBI.
Photo DNA, for instance, developed by Microsoft, compiles a digital signature of images which can be matched against a database of known child-pornography images. This reduces significantly the time police spend determining if the children in the photos are still at-risk.
“They recognize that it is child porn by that database of known child porn,” Ritenour said. “That same, specific image is known by a code, or tag that has a hash value. Every file has a unique hash.”
If Gmail, Twitter, or another social media platform picks up a Highlands County or Sebring resident sending pornographic images of a child, that platform captures its hashtag as the image crosses its network servers.
“Twitter or another platform captures the serial number and says, ‘Hey,! That’s child porn,’” Ritenour said. “That unseen serial number is reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and it goes to the Internet Crimes Against Children task force and it comes to us.”
There’s one more step: Determining who in Highlands County sent or downloaded the illicit images. The Special Victims Unit on Sebring Parkway determines that when the reporting platform analyzes GPS data as well the IP address (and name) of the offender’s WiFi network.
“When they determine a rough area where it is occurring,” Ritenour said, “they can get close to which law agency needs to visit the suspect.”
Sometimes the offender is in Polk or Hardee counties, so each county notifies the other when they have an offender.
Most offenders try to build a library of such images; that only adds to jail time, he said.
“We have a lot of cases where we quit counting, we get into hundreds and hundreds of counts.”
A judge sentenced Queen to 150 years in state prison after he was found guilty of possessing more than 300 pornographic images. An appellate court determined one of the photos did not meet the definition of child pornography (5 years on each count). It was sent back to Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, who resentenced Queen to 145 years.