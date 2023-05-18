An assistant state attorney told a judge Monday that he reluctantly agreed to give Bruce Swank a below guidelines sentence for pleading guilty to felony battery and tampering with a witness.
Swank is accused of brutally beating a woman in his home and grabbing a phone from a child’s hand as the child sought to call emergency dispatchers.
“I try very much to get negotiations that result in sentences within the guidelines,” Assistant Prosecutor Richard Castillo told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden Monday. “I’ve had conversations with the victim in the case, and she is, as I am, disappointed in the final resolution of the case.”
Court records show that Swank, 46, has a criminal history, including a two-year prison sentence. Castillo told the judge at Brice’s sentencing Monday that a minor child who witnessed the beating would have been required to testify in the trial, which Castillo wanted to avoid.
In addition to some “evidentiary issues” Castillo said, “This prosecutor knows better from experience that it takes a toll on a child that has to testify at trial.”
After negotiating with defense lawyers, Castillo – with the battered victim’s consent – agreed to a sentence of five years’ probation on each of Swank’s counts. He is to have no contact whatsoever with the victims in this case.
He also must sign up for 26 weeks of domestic violence education, provide his DNA upon request and be subject to warrantless search and seizures. He is also subject to standard drug probation as well as restitution, which could be decided within 60 days.
Swank was charged with the crimes on Jan. 2, 2022. According to Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the 911 call, the victim was found laying on the kitchen floor with blood coming out of her nose and mouth. She told deputies her back hurt and she could not move.
The victim told deputies that Swank became upset when she did not help him work outside. When Swank came into the home, he tripped over a hoverboard and picked it up.
He then intentionally head-butted her in the nose and shoved her against the refrigerator, the victim told deputies. He then head-butted her again, picked her up and slammed her to the floor.
Deputies wrote that her face and nose were swollen and that her mouth was bleeding.
Dispatchers were able to get enough information to send deputies to the home before Swank ripped the phone from the child’s hand.
According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Swank was sentenced to two years in prison for child abuse in 2018.