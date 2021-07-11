SWAT drives armed man from Venus mobile home

VENUS — Law enforcement used tear gas to end a nearly five-hour standoff with an armed suspect early Saturday morning.
The stalemate began at 11 p.m. Friday after Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a warrant on 32-year-old Jesse Lee Jon Frazier at 10 Recreation Drive, Sheriff’s spokesman Scott Dressel said.
“When deputies tried to serve the warrant for felony domestic battery, Frazier barricaded himself inside the mobile home with a shotgun,” he said.
His mother, who lives in the mobile home but was outside with officers as they tried unsuccessfully to communicate with her son, told deputies Frazier had been talking of suicide earlier in the day Friday.
SWAT has not had to use tear gas often in residential standoffs.
“We tried our best to get him out peacefully,” Dressel told the Highlands News-Sun. “It only happens occasionally where we get to the point where we have to use tear gas.”
After the decision was made to bring in SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams after midnight, crisis team members tried for two hours to communicate with Frazier, who would not answer calls to the phone he had inside the house, Dressel said.
“They called multiple times, but he was not picking up the phone, they tried for several hours,” he said. “At around 3:30 a.m. they put CS gas through a window on one side of the house. When they fired a second round of gas into the other side of the mobile home, he came out with his hands up.”
The crisis team has a small tracked vehicle that can enter buildings and provide communications with hostage takers and barricaded suspects. Psychologists and others trained in crisis negotiation can talk through a microphone to troubled individuals. It was not practical for entering the Frazier family mobile home, Dressel said.
Another option, sending in a K-9, was too dangerous; suspects have been known to shoot police dogs, he said.
Law enforcement cannot leave such situations and return at another time to serve the warrant, Dressel said.
“We had a guy we know for a fact is armed, who is obviously in a mental health crisis, in addition to having a felony warrant and being a convicted felon,” he said. “He had to come out, one way or another.”
Frazier has a history of domestic violence, court records show. In January 2014 he was arrested after his mother told deputies her son ran at her with a hammer. She told deputies they had been arguing over a cell phone and that she feared for her life. That earned him an aggravated assault charge.
His arrest history includes three domestic battery charges and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but he was only found guilty of a charge of domestic battery in May 2017. He was also found guilty of possessing hydrocodone, marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.