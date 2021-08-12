Everglades camping sounded remote, restful and wild. Even if it was the muggy, buggy season of summer replete with daily pouring of rain, I was game. Apparently it has been a while since I’ve done this height of summer camping. Upon arrival I was quickly reminded of the realities that awaited us.
The up front and center signage noted, “mosquito level extreme.” What a cheery thought. It was my first wake up call to the less than well thought out reservations I had made. As we traveled over to the campsites, I quickly took note of the sodden world around us. We were camping in a mangrove salt marsh. What insanity had befallen me to not clearly think through this excursion?
Needless to say the campground was empty as others apparently are less enthusiastically optimistic and more solidly grounded in reality. One other transient family joined us for the first two nights. Clearly the limited visitation impacted the mosquito population as a handful of bodies produce only so much blood. It honestly was not all that terrible the first few nights. Over the weekend a few other hearty souls showed up. It seemed the insect families must have invited long distance relatives over to their mangrove for a meal because on night three it got real.
We had bought those butane-powered bug repellers and have used them, never certain if they were doing anything or not. I can now vouch for their effectiveness as, night three we forgot to refill them and suddenly found ourselves surrounded. A quick reload and escape into the camper for 20 minutes to allow them to do whatever it is that they do and voila, fan on high and strategically placed lawn chairs afforded us some outdoor time. At one point, my traveling companion stepped away to the other side of the camper to check on things and almost did not make it back. The bugs were bad, he said. So abundant that he feared the drop of circulatory volume would do him in and I’d find merely the husk of a man the following morning.
Here’s the thing about mosquitoes in the Everglades — there are quite a few species. It’s a great way to learn your blood sucking insect identification, provided you don’t faint from blood loss during your research. Thankfully, the black salt marsh mosquitoes, while voracious feeders, are not known to transmit pathogens. Fear, loathing and irritation are their specialties. Whether those extreme feeders, the gallinippers, were present, I cannot be certain because most of the time the offending rascal had been swatted in a spray of circulatory fluids and rendered unrecognizable. Five microliters of blood never looked so ghoulish.
Working remotely, I’m sending this column out ahead of our return. With two days yet to go, we hydrate well to keep our blood volume high and our spirits afloat. It continues to storm daily and the swarms of biting insects descend as the sky clouds over. Unlike the explorers of old, we have an air-conditioned RV in which to escape. With a nod to the tenacity of those who came before us to create South Florida and those who work to maintain it now, we pass the DEET. Please keep it. If there’s anything left in that can, you’ll need it.