SEBRING — After the Peanuts gang compared their hauls in the 1966 premiere of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” viewers sent mounds of candy to the TV studio for Charlie Brown, who only got rocks.
This year, however, kids appear to want rocks, especially if it’s Pop Rocks or Rock Candy on a stick, or if it’s a super-sour flavor, said “Grandma Gail” Arcand, owner and manager of GG’s Candy Shoppe in downtown Sebring.
“Everything sour for the kids. That’s what they want,” said Arcand, who set out a box of one dozen Ooze Tubes, a 4-ounce tube that resembles a travel-size toothpaste but is full of sour fruit-flavored candy gel. They were gone within two hours of school letting out, she said.
“I had to get two cases,” Arcand said. “Most vendors were out.”
She attributes the trend toward extreme sour candy challenges on TikTok, a social media site. As a result, she’s been selling lots of Ooze Tubes, Sour Patch Kids, AfterShocks, and other sour-flavored candies.
Sadly, as the county gears up for several nights of trick-or-treating around the community, a candy shortage has hit the United States. Finding the most popular treats is getting as tough as a jawbreaker. One of the treats on the list of hard-to-find items is SourPatch Kids, a treat similar to sour Gummy Worms, which have also been hard to find.
In an Oct. 1 email to a grocery distributor, reported in national press, parent company Mondelez says there is “limited availability” on some of their items such as Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Fish candy, and Toblerone chocolate “due to supply chain constraints.” The company estimated that the “recovery date” for the affected products would likely be sometime in February or March.
Jennifer Swain, vice president of The Sebring Partnership, which organizes each year’s pre-Halloween Friday night “Halloween on the Circle,” said some of the old favorites still get a lot of takers each year — KitKat, Reese’s Cups, Hershey’s chocolate bars (especially the miniatures), Starburst, Skittles and Reese’s Pieces.
Maurice Wilson, with the 2nd Annual Trunk of Treats Halloween Night at Highway Park in Lake Placid, said few kids at last year’s 200-person event talked much about preference, however.
“Once they’ve got it, they’ve got it,” Wilson said. “They get it and go.”
With the candy shortage, Swain acknowledged that all some candy shoppers can get when trying to prepare for events is an “IOU” or “CULater” when candy shelves are short. However, she said Sam’s Club, for now, appears to still have a hefty amount in stock. The biggest thing for participants in the Halloween on the Circle, she said, is running out themselves.
Many have remarked, she said, that they expect to see 3,000 to 4,000 kids and instead see 7,000 or more.
“I tell them, when you run out, you run out,” Swain said.
Also still popular are lollipops/suckers, bubble and chewing gum, and sour-sweet candies like SweetTarts. Arcand said Pixie Stix, a decades’ favorite, still has a good following.
No one this year mentioned Cremello pumpkins or candy corn.