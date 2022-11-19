Whoever heard of celebrating the holidays without a sweet potato casserole! The recipes have been around forever! The leftovers are wonderful!
I have been making this for over 40 years, and my mother before me. The family does celebrate the holiday with our favorite foods. We do enjoy all of the holidays, but our favorite is Thanksgiving Day!
On this day, if we cannot celebrate with family because they live in the north, we have many friends within our community able and willing to gather and celebrate, for we all have so much to be grateful for.
There is one dish in particular that we must have on our holiday table. Here is our recipe for “Sweet Potato Casserole.” Jerry and I have made minor adjustments to this recipe, and we hope you enjoy this one as much as we do.
Sweet Potato CasseroleFour large sweet potatoes
½ cup unsalted butter, melted
1 cup light brown sugar, packed
1. Cook sweet potatoes in desired manner, until soft. See notes.
2. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Spray a 2-quart baking dish with nonstick spray. Set aside.
3. In a large bowl, combine cooked sweet potatoes, granulated sugar, salt, vanilla, eggs and melted butter. Beat with an electric mixer for 4-5 minutes, until fluffy and smooth.
4. Pour into prepared dish. Bake for 25 minutes.
5. While baking, prepare streusel topping by combining brown sugar, flour, pecans and melted butter in a small bowl. Mix with fork and set aside.
6. Sprinkle the baked sweet potato mixture with streusel and return to oven for 10-15 minutes until crumble is lightly browned. Serve immediately or cover with foil and serve in 30 minutes.
NOTES: For the sweet potatoes, you can cook them your favorite way. Bake in a 400-degree F oven for one hour. Or pierce with fork and microwave for 15 minutes (or more, depending on size). Or peel and boil them for 30 minutes.