Sweet Potato Casserole

Judy Bennett has been making Sweet Potato Casserole for over 40 years, and her mother before her. It’s a staple at her Thanksgiving dinners.

 METRO CREATIVE

Whoever heard of celebrating the holidays without a sweet potato casserole! The recipes have been around forever! The leftovers are wonderful!

I have been making this for over 40 years, and my mother before me. The family does celebrate the holiday with our favorite foods. We do enjoy all of the holidays, but our favorite is Thanksgiving Day!

