SEBRING — Residents on Lakewood Road hoped to have some relief from flooding by Halloween.
It will likely be Thanksgiving weekend before they see a permanent solution, according to a letter from the Southwest Florida Water Management District to the landowner whose access trail behind residents on that road ended up trapping water in their backyards and front swales.
The letter, dated Wednesday, Oct. 27, and signed by Agricultural Regulation Program Manager Mark A. Luchte of the Environmental Resource Permit Bureau Regulation Division, thanked the landowner for meeting with District staff on Oct. 21 at a piece of land behind residents to the east of Lakewood Road to discuss drainage from a raised trail.
District staff, the letter states, found a 29-inch difference in water-level elevations between the western side of a raised trail on that property and the eastern side. Study of the vegetation corroborates that the usual elevation should match up with the east side: 124.9 feet.
“It is highly recommended that you temporarily address this matter immediately in order to relieve the adjacent homeowner flooding situation to the west of this parcel,” Luchte’s letter states.
It then suggests that the landowner either cut through a section of the trail or employ emergency drainage relief pumps, and then remove the drainage impediment permanently no later than Nov. 26, 2021, the Friday after Thanksgiving. The letter suggests incorporating GEOWEB material with imported gravel backfill into the design of the trail, depending on the types of vehicles that will use it.
Carmen Orona, whose backyard has been flooded since heavy rains brought the water table and runoff levels up at the end of September. She was not available on Friday, but the previous week she spoke of seeing water management people walking the adjacent property with the property owner, and then later getting an update from water district staff.
“The water is down a bit,” Orona said of her backyard, which had attracted waterfowl as early as a couple of weeks after the flooding started. “We still have lots of birds with fish.”