SEBRING — If you live anywhere from south Sebring to the west side of Placid Lakes, you may live in the Jack Creek Watershed.
You may also have received a letter from the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) to fill out a survey. You may want to do that before Sept. 30.
SWFWMD and the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners have set up a study of that watershed to better deal with flooding, especially the kind brought five years ago by Hurricane Irma.
County Commissioner Scott Kirouac, during commissioners’ comments on Tuesday, asked those at the meeting and those watching via livestream to answer the survey, especially if they’ve had flooding, no matter how little.
Kirouac encouraged people to send photos, if they have them, showing what kind of flooding their property or neighborhood has seen, including dates of when that flooding took place.
It helps with funding and plans to correct it, Kirouac said.
“It’s a real-time calibration to that model,” said Assistant County Engineer J.D. Langford. “This helps them fine-tune it.”
The letter, provided by Kirouac, states that the project, jointly-funded by the county and SWFWMD, will identify areas prone to flooding, which can then help local governments with planning for development and drainage.
Ultimately, the plan will help with emergency planning and to reduce flood risks, especially after major rain events like summer storms, tropical storms and hurricanes.
While this information is not currently being incorporated into the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Digital Flood Insurance Rate Maps (DFIRMs), it may be used in those maps in the future.
For now, it will help mitigate flooding in and along Jack Creek.
“Any help (people) can give us is much appreciated,” said Cindy Rodriguez, senior program manager for Government Affairs. “It’s hard to get information on areas that are flood prone.”
After any rain event, water will collect, Rodriguez said, especially when the water bodies are full and the soils are saturated. Plans like this, however, are designed to help make sure water doesn’t stay long on the ground or in one place.
Suzannah Tarokh, public information officer for SWFWMD, said that if anyone has not received, or has misplaced their letter and survey, they can visit WaterMatter.org/floodplain and can click the email link on the right side of the screen.
They may also call 352-796-7211 or 1-800-423-1476 (Florida only), ext. 4297, or email WMP@WaterMatters.org.