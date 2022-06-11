SEBRING – Swimming lessons for both children and adults are integral for drowning prevention as well as non-fatal submersions. The local YMCA as well as the high schools in each municipality offer classes for learn skills and open pool time to practice and build on them.
Lake Placid High School at 202 Green Dragon Drive has swim classes available at the pool during the following weeks:
Week 1: June 6– June 10
Week 2: June 13 – June 17
Week 3: June 20 – June 24
Week 4: June 27-July 1
Week 5: July 1–July 15
Week 6: July 18– July 22
Class times to choose from are: 9-9:50 a.m, 10-10:50 a.m., 11-11:50 a.m. and 5:10-6 p.m.
- Open swim will occur during the following times: (weather permitting)
1-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday with evening open swim 6-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The cost is $3 per person.
Sebring High School Summer Swim
The Sebring High School pool will be open this summer at 3514 Kenilworth Blvd.
Open swim: Lifeguards are always on duty. Entry is $3 per person and sno-cones are on sale for $1. Free entry for School Board employees with ID.
The pool will be open as follows:
Monday-Friday — 1-4 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday — 1-4 p.m.
Swim lessons: A 10-day course designed to teach children water safety skills and swimming skills. All courses are taught by American Red Cross certified instructors. The cost is $70 per student per session.
Session 1: June 6 — June 17
Session 2: June 20 — July 1
Session 3: July 5 — July 15
Session 4: July 18 — July 29
Times: 9-9:50 a.m. or 10-10:50 a.m.
Additional classes morning and/or evening will be added as needed.
See Sebring High School Office to sign up for lessons or email catonp@highlands.k12.fl.us if you have any questions.
Avon Park’s pool is at 700 E. Main St. Weekly swim lesson sessions will take place through the last week in July. Lessons are one hour and either start at 9, 10 or 11 a.m. Monday-Friday. The cost is $35 per session.
Open swim is 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday with a $3 admission fee or free to School Board of Highlands County employees with an ID. To register, call Coach Tracy Lee at 863-443-1946 or the front office at 863-452-4311.
The YMCA of Highlands County has lessons and also gives lessons to their campers at 100 YMCA Lane in Sebring. Call 863-382-9622 for schedules on camps and swim lessons.