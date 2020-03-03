For those that believe that Donald Trump should be defeated, it should be acknowledged that in the final stages of the November election, only the swing states will make that decision. The pivotal and foundational role to be played by the primary voters outside of the swing states will be, to lay before those swing state voters in November, a Democratic candidate that they will be able to embrace and at least stomach.
Blue state primary voters therefore do not have the luxury of supporting the presidential primary candidate that in a perfect world they would prefer, but instead they must support that presidential primary candidate that should have the best chance of winning the allegiance of swing state voters in November.
This is indeed a bitter pill for the blue state voters to swallow, but one which is far less bitter and far less lethal than watching another four years of Trump world unfold.
John Huber
Sebring