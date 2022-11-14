APTOPIX Britain Tennis Billie Jean King Cup

Switzerland’s players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Australia to win the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals, at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday.

 KIN CHEUNG/AP PHOTO

GLASGOW, Scotland — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland.

The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women’s team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia’s Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final.

Recommended for you