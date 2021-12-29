AVON PARK — Residents of Avon Park woke up one day before Christmas to find their houses and cars vandalized, along with their yard decorations.
Sgt. Kimberly Gunn of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department’s Avon Park Substation said reports first came in on Wednesday, Dec. 22 and continued into the next day, of symbols painted on houses and cars and of Christmas yard decorations damaged or slashed, in the case of inflatables.
The damage was all over Avon Park, including the restrooms at Donaldson Park, in what appeared to be randomly-chosen houses and victims. There was not a particular pattern or street block.
Residents reported the symbols all over town may be gang-related, but Gunn said that is likely not the case.
“The symbols are not correct,” Gunn said, referring to the exact designs and colors used.
That, and the fact that the vandalism increased since school let out just before the holidays indicates to Gunn that the perpetrators may simply be school-age juveniles on a rampage. Also, the images included common profanity.
Working with residents and businesses with exterior video surveillance systems, investigators have put together some good leads, Gunn said. She expects some arrests may be pending investigation.
She encourages anyone who has surveillance systems to also make sure that they have the cameras feeding into a recorder and that the recorder regularly has space. Homeowners and business owners may never know when their cameras might catch a crime in progress.
In the meantime, she’s asking that anyone who has video or other information that may help identify and catch possible suspects, to contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 863-402-7250.