SEBRING — The Circle Theatre was filled nearly to capacity with guests eager to learn all aspects of trauma at the Hope for Highlands Community Outreach Event & Highlands County Provider Symposium on Wednesday.
The event was to educate the audience on becoming a trauma-informed community. Champion for Children Founder and County Commissioner Kevin Roberts opened the morning with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Champion of Children CEO Carissa Marine was the master of ceremonies.
Five guest speakers brought expertise in their field as well as their own experiences with trauma. For example, Peace River Center Director of Children’s Services Tiffani Fritzsche gave a caffeine-fueled, humorous talk on different types of trauma.
Fritzsche said some traumas are big and some are small. Who’s to say which apply to your life, she asked. Fritzsche gave an example of her husband totaling the car Wednesday morning before her speech. She also said that with some traumas, “a snack and a nap are wonderful for mental health.”
The speaker said there needs to be a self-care plan. She asked, “Who are your people? What are your coping skills?”
Fritzsche said foster children are traumatized by being sent to other homes. They often feel no one can love them if not their own parents, who are supposed to love them.
Resiliency Coordinator Kaidan Parchment with Heartland for Children spoke on the importance of foster care. Her talk was titled “Trauma and Children in Care.”
Healthy Families Highlands Program Manager Cynthia Acevedo spoke on “Healthy Families and Trauma-informed Care.” Her focus was on strengthening families and prevention of trauma. She also gave credence to the old adage “hurt people, hurt people” was true.
Community Nurse Collaborator Kasey Pacheco with Preservers of Life had an engaging smile as she spoke of having a holistic approach to healing. Pacheco said it was much easier to see trauma in others than ourselves. It is important to take case of ourselves so we can take care of others ... something she admitted was harder to do than to say.
Toby Frost, an at-home father of three children and substitute teacher, shared a frank glimpse of his life with multiple traumas. The traumas started early for Frost, being raised in an abusive home with a medically frail mother to his first suicide attempt at the age of 7. Frost and his wife are parents of three children, including one child with special needs. Frost has been diagnosed with complex post traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD). He often teared up with emotion during his talk as did many in the audience. He shared finding God during his journey.
Frost wrapped up the symposium with a simple statement, “Trauma’s no match for God.” The audience gave him a standing ovation.
This year was the third such symposium Champion for Children has hosted with the second under Hope for Highlands. Director of Children’s Services Anna Richard said the event grew a lot this year. Last year, there were 17 vendors as opposed to the 32 vendors this year, Richard said. The audience was probably double in size. The difference in attendance could have been because of COVID.
The vendors brought invaluable resources for family, from everything from Choices Family Resource Centers to Heartland Horses Equine Activities and Learning, to Best Behavioral Solutions and Heartland for Children.
“There was such excitement,” Richard said of the audience. “What stood out to me was the positive attitude and willingness to learn.”
Laurie Murphy, with Nu-Hope Elder Care, was a vendor at the symposium. She said aging and trauma affect everyone in the community and it was important to provide resources to those of all ages.
“We had a lot of people sign up for the task force,” Richard said.
Don’t worry if you missed the symposium; you can still sign up for the task force. Call Anna Richard at the office at 863-382-2905 or email her at arichardccf@gmail.com. The task force meets virtually from 11 a.m. to noon on the second Wednesday of the month. Call or email Richard for a link to the meeting.