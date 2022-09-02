SEBRING — The Circle Theatre was filled nearly to capacity with guests eager to learn all aspects of trauma at the Hope for Highlands Community Outreach Event & Highlands County Provider Symposium on Wednesday.

The event was to educate the audience on becoming a trauma-informed community. Champion for Children Founder and County Commissioner Kevin Roberts opened the morning with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Champion of Children CEO Carissa Marine was the master of ceremonies.

