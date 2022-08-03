Syphilis Outbreak-Things To Know

In this file photo, the organism treponema pallidum, which causes syphilis, is seen through an electron microscope.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The infection rate of syphilis is increasing. The rate of infection has increased by 81% in Iowa, 28% in Minnesota and 34% in Wisconsin from 2016 to 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Across the country, syphilis infections increased over the same time by 52%.

Here are answers to questions on how to prevent and treat this infection:

