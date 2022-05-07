SEBRING — A t-bone crash disabled two cars, impeded traffic and sent at least one driver to the hospital during Tuesday evening’s rush hour.
It took place at one of the more collision-prone junctions of U.S. 27 in the Sebring area. At 5:07 p.m. Tuesday, Consolidated 911 Dispatch sent Highlands County sheriff’s deputies and a fire crew from Sebring Fire Department to U.S. 27 at New Life Way, in a heavily traveled retail corridor that includes four nearby supermarkets.
Information is not yet available from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on the names or conditions of drivers, who was heading which direction or who was at fault. However, the wreck involved a green mid- to late-1990s model Mazda SE V6 pickup and a cream-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser.
Officials also confirmed that at least one driver was transported for injuries.
The truck had severe front-end damage and was pointed northwest in the middle of the two outside southbound lanes. The PT Cruiser had a severely caved-in passenger side and landed on the shoulder of New Life Way, facing the intersection but several yards away from the junction.
Fire crews and a tow truck operator saw to clearing the road within a half hour.
The intersection has known fatalities. Three Florida Department of Transportation “Drive Safely, in memory” markers sit on the southeast corner by Bayview Street. Two of them were lost in the same wreck.
Drivers are cautioned to slow down and use caution on all sections of U.S. 27 from north of Avon Park to south of Sebring, and again when driving through Lake Placid, especially at intersections.
People attempting left turns are asked to use extra caution as oncoming traffic may be exceeding the speed limit and will close the distance sooner than expected.