SEBRING — Sebring Professional Firefighters’ T-shirt sales site went down in the midst of T-shirt sales.
That was good news, according to Firefighter Toney Perez.
“It’s down because we’re pretty much out,” Perez said Monday. “We have a very limited amount in small and 2XL [double extra-large]. We’re doing well and should be a little over last year’s number.”
In November 2020, after collecting all the funds from that year’s T-shirt sales, Sebring Professional Firefighters Local 3210 donated $1,010 to Knotty Girl, the local breast cancer awareness nonprofit run by Diana Albritton, founder and cancer survivor.
Perez said they sold 173 of the 200 breast cancer awareness T-shirts with a firefighter theme that they printed this year. A few people still haven’t picked theirs up. Hopefully, after they pay, he said, proceeds could be close to $1,200.
Distribution of the shirts began last week at Turn 2 Brewery on Tanglewood Drive. When the site began to fail on Friday, people were advised to send their orders to Sebring Professional Firefighters Local 3210 via Facebook Messenger only. They asked them not to call the brewery or Sebring Fire Department.
Otherwise, they said, anyone who knows a Sebring firefighter could just ask them to get steered in the right direction.
The firefighters chose Albritton’s cause and first raised money for Knotty Girl in 2019, because of the members’ passion and drive for early detection. They have raised money every year since then.
Albritton, a cancer survivor since 2002, has frequently expressed gratitude to Sebring Professional Firefighters for both their financial generosity and willingness to get the word out about the need for monthly self-checks.
That was how she found her cancer when a mammogram revealed nothing but a self-examination and an ultrasound exam found it, she said. Though more prevalent among women, breast cancer can occur in both men and women.
Albritton uses the funds to increase awareness of self-exams and also to provide social and emotional support to survivors and those fighting cancer.
Perez said Sebring Professional Firefighters hopes to present her with a check on Nov. 1, barring an preemptive events, such as a car fire that delayed the presentation last year.